Astroworld Fest 2019 Lineup: DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Pharrell, Gucci Mane, Marilyn Manson Announced

Astroworld Fest 2019

The lineup for the 2019 Astroworld Fest has been revealed and it is absolutely massive.

For the second year in a row, Travis Scott is set to perform with several special guests, in addition to Rosalía, Migos, Marilyn Manson (!), Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, and DaBaby, as well as Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion and Houston All-Stars. Other notable artists include a special joint performance from Young Dolph and Key Glock, plus Pop Smoke and Tay Keith, as well as Sheck Wes and Don Toliver!

Nuts, right? Well, 50,000 people are set to descend on NRG Park tomorrow for the festival as the largest single-day fest belongs to Houston, all thanks to Travis and this culture that we keep bringing the world!

