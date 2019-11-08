Iggy Azalea & Alice Chater Go Loco In “Lola” Music Video!

Some people in Hip Hop try to county Iggy Azalea out, but I rock with her! This industry will build you up to break you down. I can’t remember Iggy starting drama with anybody. She made her music and stayed to herself. It seems like after years of people hopping on the hate train, music-goers are starting to see that Iggy’s actually a pretty cool chick. You look lame if you spew hate on positive people… especially in 2019. That ain’t cute. Her new “Lola” video with Alice Chater makes ‘going crazy’ look cool, sexy and artistic. Lol Check it out:

Follow @Amirdiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram