Nicki Minaj Raps In Spanish In KAROL G’s “Tusa” Music Video

Nicki Minaj has done it again! I didn’t think there was anything she could do music-wise that would catch me off guard. Her verse on KAROL G’s “Tusa” is creative af. I have no earthly idea what the song is about, but it jams. The video is beautiful too. The girls look just as gorgeous as the mansion that they’re in. If there’s ever any music or artists that you think should be on my radar, let me know. I literally listen to everything; country…. hip-hop… musicals… and apparently ish that’s in a whole ‘nother language too! Lol

