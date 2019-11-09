Astroworld Fest: Where To Park, What You Can Bring & More

Today is the second annual Astroworld Fest happening live from NRG Park and in case you’re headed out there later — here’s an idea of what you can and cannot bring into NRG Park. Remember, festival gates open at noon, there’s NO RE-ENTRY into the festival and there will be no tickets to purchase at will call.

PARKING:

Parking gates open at 9 a.m.

The Green Lot (Premium Parking) is $30/vehicle – CASH ONLY. Vehicles should enter at Gate 13

All other parking lots at NRG Park (Blue, Maroon, Orange and Red) is $20/vehicle – CASH ONLY

There is a designated pick up and drop off area for Uber, Lyft, Taxi and Limo

Bike parking will be available near the festival site

There are METRO bus drops near the festival at Main Street, Kirby Street and Westridge.

WHAT IS ALLOWED AT ASTROWORLD FEST:

Fanny packs no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches

Small clutch purse no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches

One-gallon clear zip-top bag

Drawstring/clear backpacks with one additional pocket

Cameras must be a non-professional camera with a non-removable lens

Reusable water bottle (20oz) or CamelBaks (must be empty upon entry)

Ponchos/small umbrellas, strollers

WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED AT ASTROWORLD FEST:

No iPads, tablets, Go-Pro cameras, professional cameras or recording devices

No selfie sticks or inflatable objects

No chairs, coolers, wagons, tens

No outside food or drinks

No bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc. inside the festival gates

No backpacks or large purses or bags

Posters, banners, or signs cannot be on sticks or poles

‼️Need To Know Before You Go to #astroworldfestival at NRG Park tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/NcEUXFanNf — NRG Park (@nrgpark) November 9, 2019

Remember, the lineup for the festival was revealed on Nov. 8 with the likes of Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Migos, Marilyn Manson and others set to perform. To see the full list of performers, click here.

