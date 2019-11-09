Astroworld Fest: Where To Park, What You Can Bring & More

Today is the second annual Astroworld Fest happening live from NRG Park and in case you’re headed out there later — here’s an idea of what you can and cannot bring into NRG Park. Remember, festival gates open at noon, there’s NO RE-ENTRY into the festival and there will be no tickets to purchase at will call.
PARKING:
- Parking gates open at 9 a.m.
- The Green Lot (Premium Parking) is $30/vehicle – CASH ONLY. Vehicles should enter at Gate 13
- All other parking lots at NRG Park (Blue, Maroon, Orange and Red) is $20/vehicle – CASH ONLY
- There is a designated pick up and drop off area for Uber, Lyft, Taxi and Limo
- Bike parking will be available near the festival site
- There are METRO bus drops near the festival at Main Street, Kirby Street and Westridge.
WHAT IS ALLOWED AT ASTROWORLD FEST:
- Fanny packs no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches
- Small clutch purse no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches
- One-gallon clear zip-top bag
- Drawstring/clear backpacks with one additional pocket
- Cameras must be a non-professional camera with a non-removable lens
- Reusable water bottle (20oz) or CamelBaks (must be empty upon entry)
- Ponchos/small umbrellas, strollers
WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED AT ASTROWORLD FEST:
- No iPads, tablets, Go-Pro cameras, professional cameras or recording devices
- No selfie sticks or inflatable objects
- No chairs, coolers, wagons, tens
- No outside food or drinks
- No bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc. inside the festival gates
- No backpacks or large purses or bags
- Posters, banners, or signs cannot be on sticks or poles
Remember, the lineup for the festival was revealed on Nov. 8 with the likes of Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Migos, Marilyn Manson and others set to perform. To see the full list of performers, click here.
