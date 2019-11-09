Astroworld Fest: Where To Park, What You Can Bring & More

H-Town
Today is the second annual Astroworld Fest happening live from NRG Park and in case you’re headed out there later — here’s an idea of what you can and cannot bring into NRG Park. Remember, festival gates open at noon, there’s NO RE-ENTRY into the festival and there will be no tickets to purchase at will call.

PARKING:

  • Parking gates open at 9 a.m.
  • The Green Lot (Premium Parking) is $30/vehicle – CASH ONLY. Vehicles should enter at Gate 13
  • All other parking lots at NRG Park (Blue, Maroon, Orange and Red) is $20/vehicle – CASH ONLY
  • There is a designated pick up and drop off area for Uber, Lyft, Taxi and Limo
  • Bike parking will be available near the festival site
  • There are METRO bus drops near the festival at Main Street, Kirby Street and Westridge.

WHAT IS ALLOWED AT ASTROWORLD FEST:

  • Fanny packs no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches
  • Small clutch purse no larger than 5.5 inches x 4.5 inches
  • One-gallon clear zip-top bag
  • Drawstring/clear backpacks with one additional pocket
  • Cameras must be a non-professional camera with a non-removable lens
  • Reusable water bottle (20oz) or CamelBaks (must be empty upon entry)
  • Ponchos/small umbrellas, strollers

WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED AT ASTROWORLD FEST:

  • No iPads, tablets, Go-Pro cameras, professional cameras or recording devices
  • No selfie sticks or inflatable objects
  • No chairs, coolers, wagons, tens
  • No outside food or drinks
  • No bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc. inside the festival gates
  • No backpacks or large purses or bags
  • Posters, banners, or signs cannot be on sticks or poles

Remember, the lineup for the festival was revealed on Nov. 8 with the likes of Gucci ManeMegan Thee StallionDaBabyMigosMarilyn Manson and others set to perform. To see the full list of performers, click here.

