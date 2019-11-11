Entertainment News
Songs You Didn't Know Ed Sheeran Wrote

ed sheeran 2015 BRIT Awards

Ed Sheeran is one of the greatest songwriters of my generation.  (You can fight me on this)  Really he has written countless songs, not just for himself, but for others.  I’m sure you’ve heard some of these songs before and had NO idea that he was the one behind the lyrics.  Check out these songs Ed Sheeran had a hand in writing.

What Am I – Why Don’t We

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

Dark  Times – The Weeknd

Strip That Down – Liam Payne ft. Quavo

Tattoo – Hilary Duff

18 – One Direction

Stack It Up – Liam Payne ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Make It Right – BTS ft. Lauv

Tip Of My Tongue – Kenny Chesney

Woman Like Me – Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj

Your Song – Rita Ora

Parallel Line – Keith Urban

Don’t Let Me Be Yours – Zara Larsson

Fallin’ All In You – Shawn Mendes

Cold Water – Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber & MO

The Rest Of Our Life – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

2002 – Anne-Marie

Little Things – One Direction

