Watch Kylie Jenner Jam To Rosalia At Astroworld Festival [VIDEO]

Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets - Game Two

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

We’ve got A LOT to say about Astroworld Festival over the weekend from surprise appearances and more but one of the more fascinating moments happened during Rosalia‘s first-ever Houston performance.

Over at the Chills stage just before Travis Scott took over as headliner, the Spanish singer/songwriter had a superfan in the crowd who managed to have police and security ensure that she had a good time. That superfan? Kylie Jenner!

Going through some of her flamenco pop style hits, Rosalia constantly thanked Houston all the while Jenner and what appeared to be BFF Sofia Richie. Rosalia, of course, noticed Jenner from the stage and dedicated a song to her.

Later on, during his set, Travis made sure to mention that both Kylie and his baby girl Stormi were in attendance. It’s still a family affair regardless of whether Kylie and Travis are together. Watch her jam below!

kylie jenner , Rosalia

