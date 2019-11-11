PODCAST Murder Monday: Jerry Michael Williams

Today I covered the case of Jerry Michael Williams. Police thought that he was eaten by an alligator until years later they realized he was MURDERED. His mother would not sleep & not stop until the police investigated it, and found who his real killers were. She sent a letter to the Governor every day for 9 years asking that the case would be reopened. It wasn’t until almost 20 years later that this man’s killers were sentenced to prison.

**disclaimer: I thought waders were actual weights that one uses to duck hunt, turns out they’re large rubber boots that go up the entire leg. THANK YOU listeners who pointed this out!!**

photos of Mike, the victim, Brian & Denise, the murderers, and Mike’s mom Cheryl

