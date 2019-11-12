H-Town
University of Houston Launch Food Delivery Robot On Campus

This might be worth going back to school for…University of Houston has a new on campus food delivery service! For $1.99 one of 30 robots will roam around to any building on campus and bring you food from 11 different UH dining options.

The robots travel at 6 mph and not only can you track your order using the interactive map on the app, you can also see the robot’s journey in real time so you’ll know exactly when your food will arrive. They also have the ability to climb over curbs, and function in rain or snow.

That hangover cheeseburger must taste real good when you don’t have to walk to the dining hall for it!

