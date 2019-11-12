Alessia Cara’s Love Goes Cold In “Make It To Christmas” [AUDIO]

Entertainment News
Alessia Cara's Love Goes Cold In "Make It To Christmas"

Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara’s voice sounds perfect on “Make It To Christmas.” I know Houston weather has been inconsistent, but it actually is time to start relishing in the most wonderful time of the year 😉 This new song is bittersweet, but it’s real af! Plenty of us have gotten to the last quarter of the year, only for our love to start fading away with that special someone. Often times, we don’t want to talk about our break ups when they are still fresh, so we’d rather just play it off…. especially around the Holidays. There’s no sense in bringing the mood down.

