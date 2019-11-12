Amir Diamond Covers “Time After Time” And Gets Rave Reviews!

I accidentally made magic. Lol Now, every time I step foot inside the gayborhood for karaoke night… I’m expected to sing “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper. The executives have ordained it to be my signature song. I will accept that offer under ONE circumstance: whenever I hop up on that stage…. you sing along with me. The lyrics are simple and the melody is catchy. It’s a classic. As I watch my performance back, the words take on a new meaning. It describes my relationship with #TeamDiamond. I will always be here to lift you up… just as you have always been there for me (during the past 8 years that I’ve been in radio). I love you. THANK YOU.

