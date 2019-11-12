Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Amir Diamond Covers “Time After Time” And Gets Rave Reviews!

Amir Diamond

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

I accidentally made magic. Lol Now, every time I step foot inside the gayborhood for karaoke night… I’m expected to sing “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper. The executives have ordained it to be my signature song. I will accept that offer under ONE circumstance: whenever I hop up on that stage…. you sing along with me. The lyrics are simple and the melody is catchy. It’s a classic. As I watch my performance back, the words take on a new meaning. It describes my relationship with #TeamDiamond. I will always be here to lift you up… just as you have always been there for me (during the past 8 years that I’ve been in radio). I love you. THANK YOU.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
amir diamond , Cyndi Lauper , Houston , Karaoke , LGBTQ , Montrose , Time After Time

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond Covers “Time After Time” And Gets…
 2 hours ago
11.11.19
Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara’s Love Goes Cold In “Make It…
 2 hours ago
11.11.19
Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets - Game Two
Watch Kylie Jenner Jam To Rosalia At Astroworld…
 13 hours ago
11.11.19
Songs You Didn’t Know Ed Sheeran Wrote
 14 hours ago
11.11.19
Paris Hilton Has A New Slang Term
 3 days ago
11.11.19
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Nicki Minaj Raps In Spanish In KAROL G’s…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea & Alice Chater Go Loco In…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
23079148
Watch How Kygo Remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao
Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey Star In Pixar’s…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
Was Justin Bieber’s Solo Road Trip About Selena…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Corbin Bleu Gets To Know The “High School…
 5 days ago
11.06.19
A couple kisses on the Pont des Arts, on
Justin Love Gets Hella “Jealous” In New Music…
 5 days ago
11.06.19
‘Little Mermaid Live’ Roasted On Twitter And It’s…
 5 days ago
11.06.19
Were Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Dating Or…
 5 days ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close