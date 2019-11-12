Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here’s the First SCOOB! Trailer

Scooby Doo and Shaggy just put me all in my feels. The very first trailer for the upcoming new animated movie, SCOOB! has arrived and it looks pretty good. Right away the trailer reveals how my favorite cartoon duo, Scooby and Shaggy, met and how Scobby-Doo got his name! The movie has a pretty star-studded voice cast with Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne and Gina Rodriguez as Velma. Shaggy is voiced by Will Forte and Scooby by Frank Welker, who has been the Scooby voice since 2002.  SCOOB! will be in theaters in May 2020.

Here’s the First SCOOB! Trailer  was originally published on radionowindy.com

scoob!

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
kanye west
Kanye West Coming To Houston This Weekend
 2 hours ago
11.12.19
Here’s the First SCOOB! Trailer
 9 hours ago
11.12.19
Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond Covers “Time After Time” And Gets…
 18 hours ago
11.11.19
Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara’s Love Goes Cold In “Make It…
 19 hours ago
11.11.19
Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets - Game Two
Watch Kylie Jenner Jam To Rosalia At Astroworld…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Songs You Didn’t Know Ed Sheeran Wrote
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Paris Hilton Has A New Slang Term
 4 days ago
11.11.19
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Nicki Minaj Raps In Spanish In KAROL G’s…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea & Alice Chater Go Loco In…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
23079148
Watch How Kygo Remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao
Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey Star In Pixar’s…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Was Justin Bieber’s Solo Road Trip About Selena…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Corbin Bleu Gets To Know The “High School…
 6 days ago
11.06.19
A couple kisses on the Pont des Arts, on
Justin Love Gets Hella “Jealous” In New Music…
 6 days ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close