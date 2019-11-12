Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Coming To Houston This Weekend

kanye west

Source: Getty Images / Getty

It’s official! Kanye West will be making an appearance at the 11am service at Lakewood Church this Sunday. Pastor Joel Osteen will also be sitting down with him for a short interview during the service…that is if Kanye sticks to the plan and doesn’t go off on any tangents which knowing Yeezy, that’s highly unlikely.

According to TMZ, Kanye and Osteen are good friends and he received a personal invite to attend the megachurch here in Houston.

No word yet on if Christian Billionaire will be performing or only doing an interview, or if he will bring Kim and the kids along for the trip.

via TMZ

 

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
kanye west
Kanye West Coming To Houston This Weekend
 2 hours ago
11.12.19
Here’s the First SCOOB! Trailer
 9 hours ago
11.12.19
Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond Covers “Time After Time” And Gets…
 18 hours ago
11.11.19
Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara’s Love Goes Cold In “Make It…
 19 hours ago
11.11.19
Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets - Game Two
Watch Kylie Jenner Jam To Rosalia At Astroworld…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Songs You Didn’t Know Ed Sheeran Wrote
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Paris Hilton Has A New Slang Term
 4 days ago
11.11.19
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Nicki Minaj Raps In Spanish In KAROL G’s…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea & Alice Chater Go Loco In…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
23079148
Watch How Kygo Remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao
Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey Star In Pixar’s…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Was Justin Bieber’s Solo Road Trip About Selena…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Corbin Bleu Gets To Know The “High School…
 6 days ago
11.06.19
A couple kisses on the Pont des Arts, on
Justin Love Gets Hella “Jealous” In New Music…
 6 days ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close