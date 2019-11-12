Kanye West Coming To Houston This Weekend

It’s official! Kanye West will be making an appearance at the 11am service at Lakewood Church this Sunday. Pastor Joel Osteen will also be sitting down with him for a short interview during the service…that is if Kanye sticks to the plan and doesn’t go off on any tangents which knowing Yeezy, that’s highly unlikely.

According to TMZ, Kanye and Osteen are good friends and he received a personal invite to attend the megachurch here in Houston.

No word yet on if Christian Billionaire will be performing or only doing an interview, or if he will bring Kim and the kids along for the trip.

via TMZ

