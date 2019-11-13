I Can’t Stop Listening to This Selena Gomez/Justin Bieber Mashup

Selena Gomez is breaking our hearts with her new and powerful break up song “Lose You To Love Me” which is definitely about Justin Bieber.

AndyWuMusicLand on YouTube had the great idea to do a mashup of Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Selena’s “Lose You To Love Me” and I’m shocked that it actually worked! These songs could not be more different, but when you hear them together it’s the breakup song we didn’t know we needed. I also love that it kind of tells each side of their story.

It makes me want to dance and cry all at the same time and I can’t stop listening to it.

