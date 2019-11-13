Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

I Can’t Stop Listening to This Selena Gomez/Justin Bieber Mashup

USA - Vanity Fair Oscars® 2011 Party

Source: Chris Farina / Getty

Selena Gomez is breaking our hearts with her new and powerful break up song “Lose You To Love Me” which is definitely about Justin Bieber.

AndyWuMusicLand on YouTube had the great idea to do a mashup of Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Selena’s “Lose You To Love Me” and I’m shocked that it actually worked! These songs could not be more different, but when you hear them together it’s the breakup song we didn’t know we needed. I also love that it kind of tells each side of their story.

It makes me want to dance and cry all at the same time and I can’t stop listening to it.

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
USA - Vanity Fair Oscars® 2011 Party
I Can’t Stop Listening to This Selena Gomez/Justin…
 2 hours ago
11.12.19
kanye west
Kanye West Coming To Houston This Weekend
 5 hours ago
11.12.19
Here’s the First SCOOB! Trailer
 12 hours ago
11.12.19
Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond Covers “Time After Time” And Gets…
 22 hours ago
11.11.19
Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara’s Love Goes Cold In “Make It…
 22 hours ago
11.11.19
Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets - Game Two
Watch Kylie Jenner Jam To Rosalia At Astroworld…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Songs You Didn’t Know Ed Sheeran Wrote
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Paris Hilton Has A New Slang Term
 4 days ago
11.11.19
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Nicki Minaj Raps In Spanish In KAROL G’s…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea & Alice Chater Go Loco In…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
23079148
Watch How Kygo Remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao
Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey Star In Pixar’s…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Was Justin Bieber’s Solo Road Trip About Selena…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Corbin Bleu Gets To Know The “High School…
 6 days ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close