This ‘Jeopardy!’ Moment Will Make You Shed Tears! [VIDEO]

I’m not crying. YOU’RE crying!!! Who’s cutting onions!? This moment on Jeopardy! has my eyes watering. Here’s the backstory… earlier this year, Alex Trebek announced that he had Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. On a recent episode of his iconic show, a contestant showed the host (in a very unique way) how much America loved him. Watch what happened:

It doesn’t get any sweeter than that. Shortly after, fans started to use the hashtag: #WeLoveYouAlex. Trebek has been such an integral part of a lot of our lives over the years. We really are with you, sir. Prayers up!

