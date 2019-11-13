In a city as diverse as Houston, Radio Now 92.1 delivers something for everybody. From top 40, to k-pop , trap latino, and now independent Latin artists! Sabor Sunday airs Sunday nights at 6p hosted by Jessica Jeanz, with the Latin flavor that is dominating the charts and Houston culture. Artist like Camila Cabello , Daddy yankee , Selena Gomez, J balvin, Nicky jam and many more continue to break records & language barriers world wide and many have crossed-over with collaborations with some of your favorite Top 40 artists. Sabor Sunday is mixture of music genres and languages (Spanglish), this hour long show is unique to the enormous Latin X audience. Check out the best in Reggaeton, Trap latino, Pop en Español and be introduced to unsigned indie artist from Houston and surrounding areas! A great opportunity for young talent in our city.

So, whether you’re hanging with family , in your car, or getting your work out in , tune in to Sabor Sunday at 6p for culture clash and a chance to dance!

Featured Houston artist(s): Kafe Con Krema – “For Where”

