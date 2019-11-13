Hustletown
Home

¡Sabor Sunday!   

In a city as diverse as Houston, Radio Now 92.1 delivers something for everybody. From top 40, to k-pop , trap latino, and now independent Latin artists!  Sabor Sunday airs Sunday nights at 6p hosted by Jessica Jeanz, with the Latin flavor that is dominating the charts and Houston culture. Artist like Camila Cabello , Daddy yankee , Selena Gomez, J balvin, Nicky jam and many more continue to break records & language barriers world wide and many have crossed-over with collaborations with some of your favorite Top 40 artists. Sabor Sunday is mixture of music genres and languages (Spanglish), this hour long show is unique to the enormous Latin X audience. Check out the best in Reggaeton, Trap latino, Pop en Español and be introduced to unsigned indie artist from Houston and surrounding areas!  A great opportunity for young talent in our city.

So, whether you’re hanging with family , in your car, or getting your work out in , tune in to Sabor Sunday at 6p for culture clash and a chance to dance!

Follow us on Instagram.

Featured Houston artist(s):  Kafe Con Krema – “For Where”

Houston , indie artists , Jessica Jeanz , latin artist , Latinmusic , Latino , Music , radio now houston , reggaeton , sabor sunday , trap latino

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
USA - Vanity Fair Oscars® 2011 Party
I Can’t Stop Listening to This Selena Gomez/Justin…
 2 hours ago
11.12.19
kanye west
Kanye West Coming To Houston This Weekend
 5 hours ago
11.12.19
Here’s the First SCOOB! Trailer
 12 hours ago
11.12.19
Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond Covers “Time After Time” And Gets…
 22 hours ago
11.11.19
Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara’s Love Goes Cold In “Make It…
 22 hours ago
11.11.19
Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets - Game Two
Watch Kylie Jenner Jam To Rosalia At Astroworld…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Songs You Didn’t Know Ed Sheeran Wrote
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Paris Hilton Has A New Slang Term
 4 days ago
11.11.19
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Nicki Minaj Raps In Spanish In KAROL G’s…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea & Alice Chater Go Loco In…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
23079148
Watch How Kygo Remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao
Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey Star In Pixar’s…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Was Justin Bieber’s Solo Road Trip About Selena…
 5 days ago
11.07.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Corbin Bleu Gets To Know The “High School…
 6 days ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close