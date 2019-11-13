Kristin Chenoweth Spills Details On Gift She Got Ariana Grande!

True Arianators know that Ms. Grande is a huge fan of the musical Wicked. She comes from the world of theater herself. It’s dope to know that when she was ten years old, she got to meet Broadway royalty. Watch Kristin Chenoweth’s interview on “Late Night with Seth Myers” to hear what the meet up was like.

I wonder if Ari still has that wand. I’m sure it would be worth a s***load of money right now. I mean… it’s not like she needs it or anything; it’s just a cool prop to brag about.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram