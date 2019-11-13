Camila Cabello Announces New Album, New Tour

Camila Cabello‘s sophomore album is coming next month!

The singer revealed that her new album, Romance will be out on December 6th and she’ll be embarking on The Romance Tour beginning next summer.

“I wanted this album to sound like what falling love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”

Additionally, a new Camila song, “Living Proof” is coming out THIS FRIDAY.

See the dates for the upcoming Romance Tour below.

July 29th, 2020 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 31st, 2020 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

August 1st, 2020 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 4th, 2020 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 5th, 2020 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 7th, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 11th, 2020 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

August 12th, 2020 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 14th, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 16th, 2020 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 18th, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 19th, 2020 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 21st, 2020 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 4th, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 5th, 2020 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 8th, 2020 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 9th, 2020 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

September 11th, 2020 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 12th, 2020 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

September 15th, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 16th, 2020 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 18th, 2020 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 22nd, 2020 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 23rd, 2020 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

September 25th, 2020 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

September 26th, 2020 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

RELATED: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Wear Matching Long Distance Bracelets

RELATED: This New “Cinderella” Remake With Camila Cabello Is Star Studded!

RELATED: WATCH: Camila Cabello Perform on ‘SNL’

Also On Radio Now 92.1: