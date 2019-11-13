Camila Cabello Announces New Album, New Tour

Camila Cabello‘s sophomore album is coming next month!
The singer revealed that her new album, Romance will be out on December 6th and she’ll be embarking on The Romance Tour beginning next summer.
“I wanted this album to sound like what falling love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”
Additionally, a new Camila song, “Living Proof” is coming out THIS FRIDAY.
See the dates for the upcoming Romance Tour below.
July 29th, 2020 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 31st, 2020 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
August 1st, 2020 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 4th, 2020 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 5th, 2020 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 7th, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 11th, 2020 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
August 12th, 2020 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 14th, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 16th, 2020 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 18th, 2020 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
August 19th, 2020 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 21st, 2020 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 4th, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
September 5th, 2020 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 8th, 2020 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 9th, 2020 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
September 11th, 2020 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 12th, 2020 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
September 15th, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 16th, 2020 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 18th, 2020 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 22nd, 2020 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 23rd, 2020 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
September 25th, 2020 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
September 26th, 2020 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
