Harry Styles Announces Love On Tour

Harry Styles is hitting the road!

In support of his upcoming Fine Line album, the former One Direction member will be going all across the world to perform. Jenny Lewis is set to open for Styles’ Love On Tour in the U.S. and Canada, King Princess in Europe and Koffee in Mexico.

Harry’s new album will arrive on December 13 and h’s already released a new single, “Lights Up” in lieu of it. Tickets for his upcoming tour go on sale on November 22. See the full list of dates below!

Harry Styles Love on Tour 2020 Dates

June 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 19 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 21 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 3 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 6 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 15 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

August 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 29 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

