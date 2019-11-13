Entertainment News
Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend

Demi Lovato in colorful floral jumpsuit

Source: J. Webber / Splash News

So it wasn’t long ago that Demi Lovato publicly dated The Bachelorette alumni, Mike Johnson.  It was noting serious, just a few dates that ended up leading to the two deciding to go their separate ways.

Demi recently shocked fans when she went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Austin Wilson.  She captioned the photo “My ❤

View this post on Instagram

My ❤️…

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

He too shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram, his caption says, “my love.”  Wait, they are already saying “love” to each other?!?!?!  This must be serious!

View this post on Instagram

My Love🥰

A post shared by 🌴 LA🌴 (@austingwilson) on

If you’re like me, you had to say “uhhhh, who is the Austin guy?!”  I’d be lying if I said I didn’t immediately google him to see who the heck he was.  Here’s what I found:  he’s a 25-year-old model who loves body art.

It’s not exactly clear when the couple started dating, but they shared a mutual friend, Thomas Trussell III, who passed away in October due to his battle with addiction.  Demi and Austin both posted tributes of their late friend on Instagram.

 

Is this a fling, or is it the REAL deal?  Only time will tell!

Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend

austin wilson , demi lovato

