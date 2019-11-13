Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving

Vegetarian mezze platter with tofu and broccoli skewer with peanut sauce, couscous, pita bread, fava bean dip, falafel, and eggplant curry

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

Forget what you may have heard — a Vegan Thanksgiving can be just as lit and fulfilling as a traditional one. And judging by the recent recall on raw turkeys over the last few years, an animal free Thanksgiving meal may be the best option for all of us this holiday season.

According to CNN:

“Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain. The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.”

Last year, at least one person in California  passed away and 164 others across 35 states have been affected or hospitalized by the outbreak. But you can save yourself from the threat of Salmonella poisoning by choosing to have an animal free Thanksgiving this year.

 

Hit the flip to check these awesome Vegan meal ideas for the conscious eaters and meat-dissers of the family. 

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Joins Taylor Swift For “Lover” Remix…
 36 mins ago
11.13.19
Fan Finds Billie Eilish’s Jacket In Thrift Store…
 5 hours ago
11.13.19
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With Her New…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Harry Styles Love On Tour
Harry Styles Announces Love On Tour
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Camila Cabello Announces New Album, New Tour
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series
 12 hours ago
11.13.19
John Legend Is … The New Sexiest Man…
 14 hours ago
11.13.19
Ariana Grande
Kristin Chenoweth Spills Details On Gift She Got…
 21 hours ago
11.12.19
Purple Ribbon
This ‘Jeopardy!’ Moment Will Make You Shed Tears!…
 22 hours ago
11.12.19
USA - Vanity Fair Oscars® 2011 Party
I Can’t Stop Listening to This Selena Gomez/Justin…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
kanye west
Kanye West Coming To Houston This Weekend
 1 day ago
11.12.19
Here’s the First SCOOB! Trailer
 1 day ago
11.12.19
Amir Diamond
Amir Diamond Covers “Time After Time” And Gets…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close