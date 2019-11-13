The Chicken Sandwich wars just got another new contestant — at least locally.

Frenchy’s Chicken just revealed their chicken sandwich and it’s going to set the holidays on fire. According to the prized and beloved Houston establishment, the sandwich is currently available at the Scott Street location and will be made available at all locations down the line.

What’s in the sandwich, you may ask? According to Frenchy’s, the sandwich will feature a boneless breast filet on a brioche bun, pickles, and Gris-Gris magic sauce. In other words, foodie heaven. Foodie – heaven.

The Frenchy’s Chicken Sandwich is here! A Sneak Peek is now available at the Scott St location! A delicious Frenchys Chicken boneless breast filet on a brioche bun, pickles and our Gris Gris (Magic) sauce! Stop by today! 🍗 (Available at all Frenchys Locations December 1st!) pic.twitter.com/Eu07Ajs4Ry — FRENCHY'S (@FrenchysChicken) November 13, 2019

So what will it be? Do you think the Frenchy’s Chicken Sandwich will be better than Popeyes? Or even Chick-Fil-A?

Frenchy's Chicken Coming With Their Own Sandwich [PHOTO]

Written By Brandon Caldwell Posted 5 hours ago

