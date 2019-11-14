Entertainment News
Shawn Mendes Joins Taylor Swift For “Lover” Remix [AUDIO]

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

There’s something about Shawn Mendes’ voice that stands out from a lot of other dudes. It’s soft but at the same time has so much power. He can sing anything and I’ll swoon over him. He’s my man crush. Lol This collaboration with Taylor Swift was perfect. Check out their remix to “Lover:”

Now, all I’m waiting on is a live performance. It’s interesting cause I wasn’t rocking with Taylor for some years. Her music didn’t come across as authentic, but I like the new stuff that she’s been putting out recently. Not to mention… I enjoyed her most recent album too. Swifties will say she never left. I say… she’s making a comeback!

