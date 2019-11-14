Entertainment News
Jonas Brothers Make It Feel "Like It's Christmas" [AUDIO]

Jonas Brothers

Source: Peggy Sirota / Universal Music Group / Live Nation

Some people feel like we should start playing Christmas music as sooooon as Halloween is over. I almost adapted to that theory this year, but now that I put some thought into it…. THAT’S EARLY AF! I think Thanksgiving week is more appropriate, especially for Houston, Texas. The way our weather is set up…just ain’t right. Half the time it’s still 8,000 degrees at the top of November. Lol Ain’t no way I can get into the Christmas spirit when I’m wearing shorts and a tank top. I’ll say this though… when it IS time to play holiday tunes… add this one by the Jonas Brothers to your playlist:

