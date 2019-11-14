Can you say BFF goals? Selena recently got inked with her good friend and co-writer, Julia Michaels.
View this post on Instagram
My sweet soul sister. Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt. This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!
The two got dainty matching arrow tattoos and it’s pretty adorable! Selena posted several pictures on her Instagram story of the process, and of the finished tat.
How cute is this?!
The two share a deep bond. Selena recently crashed Julia Michaels’ show in LA, and joined her on stage to perform “Anxiety.” Check out the performance here!
Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos was originally published on radionowindy.com