Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos

3rd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Can you say BFF goals?  Selena recently got inked with her good friend and co-writer, Julia Michaels.

 

The two got dainty matching arrow tattoos and it’s pretty adorable!  Selena posted several pictures on her Instagram story of the process, and of the finished tat.

image

image

How cute is this?!

image

The two share a deep bond.  Selena recently crashed Julia Michaels’ show in LA, and joined her on stage to perform “Anxiety.”  Check out the performance here!

View this post on Instagram

My love, my heart and my soul @juliamichaels 🖤

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

 

Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos  was originally published on radionowindy.com

julia michaels , selena gomez

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos
 3 hours ago
11.14.19
Is Lennon Stella Named After John Lennon? She…
 5 hours ago
11.14.19
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Make It Feel “Like It’s Christmas”…
 18 hours ago
11.13.19
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Joins Taylor Swift For “Lover” Remix…
 19 hours ago
11.13.19
Fan Finds Billie Eilish’s Jacket In Thrift Store…
 23 hours ago
11.13.19
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With Her New…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Harry Styles Love On Tour
Harry Styles Announces Love On Tour
 1 day ago
11.13.19
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Camila Cabello Announces New Album, New Tour
 1 day ago
11.13.19
First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series
 1 day ago
11.13.19
John Legend Is … The New Sexiest Man…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Ariana Grande
Kristin Chenoweth Spills Details On Gift She Got…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
Purple Ribbon
This ‘Jeopardy!’ Moment Will Make You Shed Tears!…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
USA - Vanity Fair Oscars® 2011 Party
I Can’t Stop Listening to This Selena Gomez/Justin…
 2 days ago
11.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close