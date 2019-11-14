Lennon Stella has literally grown up with her fans. She first gained great success when a viral video of her and her sister, Maisy Stella, did a cover of Robyn’s “Call Your Girlfriend.” She then appeared on the hit series, Nashville, alongside her sister. As the daughter of musical duo, The Stellas, it was only right that her career continue to soar.

After several years on the show, Stella’s success continued. She wrote numerous hit songs for the show Nashville, co-wrote a book, performed at The White House, sang at the wedding of Kimberly Perry (from The Band Perry), and signed her first record deal in 2018.

Lennon Stella is currently on tour with The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer. On their tour stop in Indy, Stella stopped through the studios to chat with Jules. The two talked about how Stella got her name, her families talented musical history, Nashville, and who Stella loves more–Justin Timberlake or Justin Bieber.

Lennon Stella also graced us with an acoustic version of her song, “Kissing Other People.”

See Also:

Stephen Puth Performs “Look Away” [VIDEO]

WATCH: Austin Brown Performs Acoustic Version of ‘In Betweenin’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Is Lennon Stella Named After John Lennon? She Shares That & More [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: