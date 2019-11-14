Entertainment News
[WATCH] Halsey Performs At CMA Awards

Is Halsey going country?! No, but she did give us a taste of what she would sound like if she was.

I absolutely love when award shows do this…last night, CMA Awards invited Halsey to perform her song “Graveyard” on stage with Lady Antebellum. They also did a mashup of their hit song “What If I Never Get Over You”. Both were singing each other’s songs, and their voices blended perfectly. I love that music has no boundaries and the lines that used to separate different genres are now being blurred.

I also need to mention how beautiful she looked last night! Yeah, you could say I’m fan girling just a little bit!

