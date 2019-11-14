My absolute favorite segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! is definitely the mean tweets segment! Seriously, something about watching your favorite stars read actual mean tweets about themselves is hilarious! The sixth music edition features a slew of your favorites, including: Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, John Mayer, Green Day, Monsta X, and more! Some react with laughter, others with confusion, and if you’re Lizzo you clap back. Really though, that clap back was on point! Check out the video below!

Watch more mean tweets below:

Steph Curry and Other NBA Greats Read Mean Tweets

Mean Tweets Music Edition 3

Mean Tweets Music Edition 2

WATCH: Cardi B, Lizzo, Billie Eilish & More Read Mean Tweets was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 11 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: