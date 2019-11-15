Entertainment News
All The Winners From The 2019 CMA Awards

47th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room

The CMA’s were Wednesday night the 13th. Lot’s of big winners and crossover performances, which was really cool!! Halsey looked amazing up there with the super talented Lady Antebellum!

Here are all the big winners from last nights awards!

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks — WINNER

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton — WINNER

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Album of the Year

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay

Desperate Man – Eric Church

GIRL – Maren Morris — WINNER

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford — WINNER

“GIRL” – Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country” – Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally

“Tequila” – Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves — WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs — WINNER

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion — WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

All The Winners From The 2019 CMA Awards  was originally published on radionowindy.com

