[LISTEN] Billie Eilish Dropped A New Song Last Night!

(cue Alicia Keys) THIS GIRL IS ON FIREEEEEEE!

But seriously, Billie Eilish is killing the game right now. Her hit “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” is already climbing the charts, and now she just dropped another surprise track on us, “Everything I Wanted”.

In my opinion, Billie Eilish is such a great storyteller. She leaves you wanting to keep listening every single time. You want to know what happens next. Not to mention how well she promotes standing out in a crowd and making it OK to be different. Can you tell I love her?!

What do you think of her new song? Should we play it on Radio Now?

