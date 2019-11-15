Taylor Swift Reveals She’s Not Allowed To Perform Her Old Songs

I have mixed feelings about this Taylor Swift situation. I know that it’s effed up, but it’s not the first time something like this has happened to an artist. She’s the one who signed her name on the dotted line of a contractual agreement. If you do your research, you’ll hear that some of the most successful entertainers get screwed over in their first record deals.

Taylor is receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at this years AMA’s and says she isn’t allowed to perform her old songs (because of a hold that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta have on her music). Here’s her full statement where she lays out the background story:

Within a few hours, #IStandWithTaylor has become trending online and stars like Tinashe, Gigi Hadid & Halsey have come to her defense.

Personally, I reeeeeally wanna hear Scott & Scooter’s side of things.

