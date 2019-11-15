Entertainment News
Target Releases “PKWY by Dwyane Wade” Sock Line! [VIDEO]

NBA 2K20 Launch Party

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

I didn’t want my friends and family to spend a fortune on me for my birthday, so this year I hosted a “Sock It To Me” themed-party. My mom always joked that me and my brother would get socks for Christmas if we acted up in school. It’s kind of funny that now a pair of warm socks would mean the world to me. I had my guests bring socks that they felt matched my personality. Now, every time I wear them… I have a cool story to match.

Dwayne Wade announced that his PKWY line is now available at Target stores. Take a wild guess at who’s going to snag them some in the morning…

