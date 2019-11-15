Taylor Swift vs. Scooter & Scott: What You Need To Know

WOW! Where to begin? As a Swiftie since “Tim McGraw” buying, listening, and loving Taylor’s music, this whole situation is incredibly heartbreaking. Earlier this year it was made known that Scooter Braun and his company Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Records for $300 million. This means Scooter Braun owns every album Taylor has made, except for her most recent, Lover. Taylor made it known at the time that she was upset by the purchase with a lengthy social post.

Well, more has come to light on the situation. Taylor is being honored at the upcoming AMAs with the “Artist of the Decade” award, where she is supposed to perform a medley of her biggest hits. She also just announced that a Netflix documentary about her life is in the works. In a statement posted by Taylor, Scooter Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta will allegedly not allow her to perform an of her past work.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Big Machine has since released a statement, claiming Taylor’s statement was false. Her former label also claims that she owes them millions of dollars.

Big Machine Label Group Statementhttps://t.co/bIdnx4GVbm — Big Machine Label Group (@BigMachine) November 15, 2019

Taylor’s PR rep, Tree Paine, made the following statement on twitter backing up Taylor’s claims, and stating that Big Machine actually owes Taylor $7.9 million.

Statement regarding Big Machine pic.twitter.com/9ZhjE1ntHe — Tree Paine (@treepaine) November 15, 2019

Despite this whole situation being incredibly messy, there have been a few fellow musicians and celebrities to speak up on her behalf.

.@SelenaGomez shows her support for long time BFF @TaylorSwift13 in a lengthy post on Instagram story: "I don't mind if there maybe retaliation. This is my opinion." pic.twitter.com/hvIQ0dpxDP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2019

📲 IG | Halsey supporting Taylor via Instagram story #IStandWithTaylor “It is her grace and patience in these moments that make her Artist of the Decade.” pic.twitter.com/zC12Yq2x9G — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 15, 2019

Halsey singing “Mean” in her Instagram story. #IStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/W5m7q3QfNB — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) November 15, 2019

Scott and Scooter, you know what the right thing to do is 🙏🙏

Taylor and her fans deserve to celebrate the music!! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 15, 2019

It genuinely genuinely makes me sick to my stomach — TINASHE (@Tinashe) November 15, 2019

I am very proud of Hillary Duff, She has been my very first childhood idol long before Taylor swift came into my world.

I am glad she is showing her support by speaking out, not being afraid to allow artist to have there creative freedom, to these two scoundrels pic.twitter.com/0hXDRuUhmf — I stand with Taylor (@Regalpixie1989) November 15, 2019

what a complete power pull @scooterbraun @scottborchetta. the way this industry is set up, there are times where we have to get legal permission to perform anything we share rights to. but denying access like this is solely to play with and diminish a person. https://t.co/noNDUeFzYE — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) November 15, 2019

I’m with @taylorswift13. I don’t know shit about the music industry, but I know how it feels to be patronized and manipulated by powerful men. STICK IT TO THE MAN SIS! We got you — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) November 15, 2019

