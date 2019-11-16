Entertainment News
Where You Can See Kanye West In Houston This Weekend

Celebrities Sightings At Paris Fashion Week - Ready To Wear S/S 2016 : Day Five

Source: Robino Salvatore / Getty

Kanye West has arrived and he has already been making stops all around the city.

Earlier today he paid a visit to the Harris County Jail and performed with his choir for inmates.

This Sunday, he will be a part of 2 services at Lakewood Church. 11am he will sit down with Pastor Joel Osteen for a short conversation and then return at 7p for a Sunday Service and performance. The 7p event will be a ticketed show. Tickets go on sale Saturday morning at 10am on Ticketmaster.com.

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on a seat, get there EARLY. This is a general admission event.

