Where You Can See Kanye West In Houston This Weekend

Kanye West has arrived and he has already been making stops all around the city.

Earlier today he paid a visit to the Harris County Jail and performed with his choir for inmates.

@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

This Sunday, he will be a part of 2 services at Lakewood Church. 11am he will sit down with Pastor Joel Osteen for a short conversation and then return at 7p for a Sunday Service and performance. The 7p event will be a ticketed show. Tickets go on sale Saturday morning at 10am on Ticketmaster.com.

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on a seat, get there EARLY. This is a general admission event.

