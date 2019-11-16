Entertainment News
Pass The Popcorn! Frozen 2 Review

It’s been 2 days since I saw an advanced screening of Frozen 2 and I still can’t stop singing “Let It Go”…no, unfortunately they didn’t bring it back for Part 2.

Honestly, I had low expectations. I’ve always felt like sequels are never as good as the first movie, but I am so happy I can say I LOVED EVERY MINUTE. I laughed, i cried and not once did I feel like I was watching a kids movie. I think Disney did a great job of capitalizing on the fact that this movie was loved by all ages, so for the second movie there were definitely moments that only adults would truly understand, but still friendly enough for kids to watch.

Beyond that, the structure of the movie was very similar to the first, which makes sense since it worked so well the first time. The plot of course has changed and there definitely was a happy ending that you can look forward to. I also really loved that we found out a bit more about their parents and where they came from.

Now what really matters…the MUSIC. I might argue that this soundtrack is better than the first. I am a HUGE Idina Menzel (Elsa) and her voice really carried the movie. The songs felt more mature, but kept their story telling nature. This is definitely a soundtrack I will be playing over and over. There’s also a good chance I may go see this movie over and over!

Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22.

Overall rating: 10/10

