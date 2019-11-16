Entertainment News
Megan Thee Stallion Goes In For The Kill In “Ride Or Die” Video

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: dhinez / HotSpotAtl.com

Megan Thee Stallion is everything and more. It’s kind of weird cause my friends put me on to her music and now I’m putting them on to her new ish.  This “Ride or Die” song bangs hard! This is the type of stuff that I wanna hear when i walk into a bar on a Friday night. It’s something about a good New Orleans beat that gets the club rockin’. I’m so proud of this girl. She is from our city and is putting on for us in every state that she travels to. Thanks, Meg. We love you. Keep goin’.

