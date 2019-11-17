News
Postmates Driver Sues Lizzo For Emotional Distress

The Internet always keeps the receipts, for better or for worse.

Lizzo Performs In Berlin

Source: Frank Hoensch / Getty

Lizzo is learning the price of fame includes keeping a good lawyer on retainer. The singer/rapper is being sued by the Postmates driver she mistakenly accused of stealing her food.

Billboard reports that on Friday (Nov. 15), Tiffany Wells filed documents in U.S. District Court of Central California to sue Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false light invasion of privacy.

According to Wells, she had to quit her job with Postmates and other food delivery services when the “Truth Hurts” singer accused her of stealing her food. It didn’t help that Lizzo included her name and photo. It also didn’t help that Wells waiting for 5 minutes to deliver the grub, and left after Lizzo failed to respond, per protocol.

“As a direct result of Lizzo’s actions, Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer substantial damage and loss, including, but not limited to, the loss [of] future earnings, pain and suffering, emotional distress and trauma, fear of physical safety, insult, anguish, stress and anxiety, public ridicule, humiliation, indignity, damage and injury to her personal and professional reputation, and other incidental and consequential damages and expenses,” says the complaint.

The ex-Postmates driver has previously said that she has been living in fear since Lizzo’s since deleted tweeted.

Despite the wiping of the accusatory tweet, the damage had been done with the suit mentioning TMZ, Rolling Stone and other outlets sharing the message to millions.

Wells is seeking damages for a yet undetermined amount. Expect this one to be settled out of court, sooner than later.

Postmates Driver Sues Lizzo For Emotional Distress  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

