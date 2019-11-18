Joe & McKinzie
#PODCAST Murder Monday: Stephen McDaniels

Today I covered a case about Stephen McDaniels. He was someone people thought of as just “the odd kid in class” or the “strange neighbor” but no one was every actually scared of him. Well they should’ve been because he turned out to be a murderer & murdered his fellow law school classmate, Lauren Giddings.

What makes this even more chilling is that he was being interviewed by a local news station when he found out that the human torso he dismembered was found by the police, when he thought it was long gone in some landfill. You can watch the full interview & listen to the entire Murder Monday below:

