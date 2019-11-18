Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift WILL Be Able To Perform Her Old Songs At The AMAs

2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

So let’s play catchup, shall we?

Last week, Taylor Swift took to social media explaining that she feels Scooter Braun is treating her wrong about her music and that she wouldn’t be able to perform her old songs at the AMA’s this weekend.

Whelp, as of today that all changed. At least now there’s some sort of agreement!

According to Yahoo.com, Big Machine Label Group, Taylor’s old label now owned by Braun, and Dick Clark Productions have reached an agreement. The agreement includes the AMA’s this weekend. Looks like she’ll be able to perform her music after all. BMLG’s issue was that having it recorded on the TV is considered a new recording of Taylor’s music that they now own. She cannot rerecord her music until next year or something like that.

RELATED: Taylor Swift vs. Scooter &amp; Scott: What You Need To Know

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reveals She’s Not Allowed To Perform Her Old Songs

Taylor Swift WILL Be Able To Perform Her Old Songs At The AMAs  was originally published on radionowindy.com

taylor swift

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift WILL Be Able To Perform Her…
 4 hours ago
11.18.19
Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' held at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Kylie Jenner’s Latest Kylie Cosmetics Move Just Scored…
 6 hours ago
11.18.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Goes In For The Kill…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Frozen 2 poster
Pass The Popcorn! Frozen 2 Review
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Celebrities Sightings At Paris Fashion Week - Ready To Wear S/S 2016 : Day Five
Where You Can See Kanye West In Houston…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Spongebob Trailer With…Keanu Reeves? [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Taylor Swift vs. Scooter & Scott: What You…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
All The Winners From The 2019 CMA Awards
 3 days ago
11.15.19
NBA 2K20 Launch Party
Target Releases “PKWY by Dwyane Wade” Sock Line!…
 4 days ago
11.14.19
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
Taylor Swift Reveals She’s Not Allowed To Perform…
 4 days ago
11.14.19
Billie Eilish
[LISTEN] Billie Eilish Dropped A New Song Last…
 4 days ago
11.14.19
CMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
[WATCH] Halsey Performs At CMA Awards
 4 days ago
11.14.19
WATCH: Cardi B, Lizzo, Billie Eilish & More…
 4 days ago
11.14.19
Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Get Matching Tattoos
 4 days ago
11.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close