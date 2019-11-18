Fans are Accusing Janet Jackson of Lip-Syncing at her concert!

Janet Jackson fans accused her of lip-syncing during her performance Friday night in Australia, and some walked out in protest.

One fan said: “It was just a disaster. Her sound was just terrible. She would be singing and then all of a sudden just do random stuff.”

Another said: ”Once [Jackson] was on stage she started lip-syncing and it was so obvious she was dancing around trying to move the mic over her lips so we couldn’t see and she kept putting her hair over her face.”

Jackson was also slammed after similar things happened during a performance in Perth perviously. I mean, she does dance alot – girl needs some assist perhaps on stage. Give Ms. Jackson a break!

Did Janet Jackson Lip Sync At A Recent Show? was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By mmmckinz Posted 8 hours ago

