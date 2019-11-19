Entertainment News
Photo Shoot With Your Pooch At The Galleria Today ONLY!

Young African Woman taking selfie with French bulldog

Source: LaraBelova / Getty

Are you one of those people who likes to dress up your dog for Halloween? If yes, keep reading!

The FOMO Factory, an pop up interactive shop and popular place to take Instagram selfies, has opened it’s doors to our fury friends today! They are hosting it’s Dog Day Celebration until 10p tonight.

Pricing starts at $39 for one professional photo of you and your dog. You can upgrade to a VIP Doggy Package with a private photographer for $150, either option is worth a lifetime of beautiful memories that you will have enjoyed a lot more than your pooch did! Tickets allow entrance for 90 minutes.

Get your tickets HERE.

via ABC13

Photos
