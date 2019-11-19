10 Mic Drop Moments From Kanye’s Convo With Joel Osteen [VIDEO]

Yeezy was dropping diamonds on Sunday Morning at Lakewood. Here’s the video (if you missed it) and 10 takeaways from his discussion with Pastor Joel Osteen.
- I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time.
- When I was in my lowest points… God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me.
- The Christians that were around were too beaten into submission by society to not speak up and profess the gospel to me because I was a superstar.
- The only superstar is Jesus.
- The moment let God flow through me as he speaks to us.
- The greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for Him.
- Christians are not going to be Christ… we are going to follow Christ, be Christ-like and repent for our sins. When you play basketball, you don’t point to the worst basketball player, you point to the best basketball player.
- We all have sinned; It’s another thing to just be selling drugs in the kids parking lot.
- Reinstate the fear and love of God and ELIMINATE the fear and love of everything else.
- There’s a lot of people in the Christian community who try to give Joel a hard time because when you turn on the radio… he keeps on showing you how good God is!
BONUS MOMENT: Kanye’s ending prayer.
