MAX Talks Working With Ariana Grande & What’s On His “Checklist”

MAX’s personality made me that much more of a fan of his. This is my new brother. First and foremost… he made it to the interview 30 minutes early which shows that he values other people’s time. First impressions are everything. Often times, artists come to the studio when they want to as opposed to honoring our scheduled appointment time. MAX was not like that. His energy was everything. You’ll be able to pick up on it through the camera. We talked about his new song/video “Checklist,” standing up for the LGBTQ+ community and what it was like working with Ariana Grande on Broadway. Check out our convo below and some of my fav songs by him.

