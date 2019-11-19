“Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time” Event Coming In 2020

Show alums Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will go for the title of top champion on “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.”

THIS. IS. AWESOME.The first contestant to win three matches receive $1 million. The other two will receive $250,000.

The special will air between January 7th-16th at 8 PM Eastern Time on ABC. Alex Trebek will host.