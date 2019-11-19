Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back To Houston In 2020

Post Malone Runaway Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

After a successful first leg of his Runaway tour, Post Malone is coming back around and he’s bringing Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh as guests!

The singer/songwriter will begin the second leg of his Runaway Tour next February before wrapping up on March 21st. In between then, he’ll perform in Indy, Chicago, Philly, Las Vegas, and Houston at Toyota Center on Monday, March 9th!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22nd to the general public and T-Mobile customers have first dibs on front stage pit tickets. Citi cardmembers have presale access to tickets beginning on November 19th.

See the full list of dates below.

Feb. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Feb. 5 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Feb. 7 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Feb. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Feb. 12 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 16 – Montreal, Q.C. @ Bell Center

Feb. 18 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 19 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Feb. 24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 29 – Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

March 1 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 3 – Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

March 4 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 6 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

March 9 – Houston, Tx. @ Toyota Center

March 10 – Austin, Tx. @ Frank Erwin Center

March 12 – Denver, Co. @ Pepsi Center

March 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 15 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Arena

March 17 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

March 19 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

March 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

RELATED: Post Malone &amp; Lizzo Get Honored With Giant Murals [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Post Malone Shares What An Average Day Is Like In New “Wow” Video

post malone

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Post Malone Concert - Indy
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 15 mins ago
11.19.19
Billie Eilish Launches Kid’s Clothing Line [PHOTOS]
 5 hours ago
11.19.19
MAX
Watch Our Exclusive Interview With MAX
 18 hours ago
11.19.19
Jeezy Presents TM101: 10 Year Anniversary Concert
10 Mic Drop Moments From Kanye’s Convo With…
 18 hours ago
11.18.19
Young African Woman taking selfie with French bulldog
Photo Shoot With Your Pooch At The Galleria…
 21 hours ago
11.18.19
Taylor Swift WILL Be Able To Perform Her…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Television personality Kylie Jenner arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' held at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Kylie Jenner’s Latest Kylie Cosmetics Move Just Scored…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Goes In For The Kill…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Frozen 2 poster
Pass The Popcorn! Frozen 2 Review
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Celebrities Sightings At Paris Fashion Week - Ready To Wear S/S 2016 : Day Five
Where You Can See Kanye West In Houston…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Spongebob Trailer With…Keanu Reeves? [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Taylor Swift vs. Scooter & Scott: What You…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
All The Winners From The 2019 CMA Awards
 4 days ago
11.15.19
NBA 2K20 Launch Party
Target Releases “PKWY by Dwyane Wade” Sock Line!…
 5 days ago
11.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close