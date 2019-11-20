[WATCH] Taylor Swift As a CAT! New ‘Cats’ Trailer Out Now!

I don’t think there could be a more perfect role out there for Taylor Swift. The girl loves cats, she has two of her own so I can only imagine playing one in a movie is a dream come true for our girl.

Am I the only one who thinks it’s weird how realistic all these celebrities look as cats? It’s creepy. Speaking of celebrities, who didn’t make the cut, jeez! Did you see all the names in this film? James Corden, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson and of course Taylor Swift. Full Cast List at IMDB.com

Cats hits theaters on December 20.

