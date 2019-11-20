Jennifer Lopez Named New Face of Coach

Just announced! Jennifer Lopez was named the global face of luxury brand Coach! She will represent the brands 2020 line of leather goods, footwear and ready-to-wear campaign.

Get ready to be swept away. #JLo is the new face of Coach. More to come in 2020 #CoachxJLo #CoachNY pic.twitter.com/e5e0v0AzIn — Coach (@Coach) November 19, 2019

“It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown downtown mix.” – Jennifer Lopez

She’s not wrong, I still have Coach purses from high school that are still in great condition and that I still use!

The popular handbag brand is nothing new for JLo, remember her 2002 music video for “All I Have”? She became very familiar with the brand when she was carrying about 6 handbags!

via Page Six

