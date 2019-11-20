Entertainment News
Leslie Odom Jr.’s “Under Pressure” Video Has A Powerful Message!

Leslie Odom Jr.

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

The first time I heard Hamilton, I walked away knowing that I wanted to play the part of Aaron Burr. Leslie Odom Jr. made me love that character. His voice and tone and runs are so melodic. I became a huge fan of his because of that musical. Then came the Nationwide commercials and I was even more in awe. This man can sing anything. I jammed his new album “Mr.” over the weekend to see what it was giving and it’s been on repeat ever since. It’s def one of the top 10 albums of 2019. Check out the video to one of the songs from the project below. It’s called “Under Pressure.” Watch til the end. 😉

