Citizen Queen Host A Slumber Party That Looks “Good As Hell”

Citizen Queen

Citizen Queen

There’s nothing like a good slumber party with your girls. I’m not a female…but I can relate. I’m usually the one gay, male friend that’s invited. Lol Citizen Queen is a dope acapella group that murders everything they decide to cover. One of the members (Sharve) is actually from our city. She’s invited me to her birthday hangouts and everything so I couldn’t be more proud of her. She has a voice on her and has been working hard towards her dream for some years. She deserves all of the positive things that are coming her way. Check out CQ’s rendition of Lizzo’s “Good As Hell:”

