Ammonia Leak At Houston Food Bank Spoils More Than 1.8 Million Pounds Of Food

HOUSTON FOOD BANK

Source: Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank, one of the more beloved entities in Houston, especially during the holidays suffered a major setback last week when an ammonia leak lead to the spoiling of 1.8 million pounds of food.

A spokesperson for the food bank said that a fan broke last week in an area where food is stored and cut through a line that contained ammonia. The line is used to keep food cold but the leak wound up spoiling 62 tractor trailer-sized loads of fruits, vegetables, rice, and beans. Dairy products and meats were safe in separate freezers and refrigerators but volunteers are needed to sort and process food.

“Volunteerism and funds,” Nicole Landers, Director of Communications for the Food Bank said. “Our community can do that in a variety of ways. One dollar equals three meals. So (with) a fund donation, we can take that money and multiply it by three.”

Repairs began on Tuesday and should be completed by Friday as all-new perishables are being stored in refrigerator trucks in the food bank’s parking lot. They are the food bank’s emergency storage.

For more information and for ways you can assist, visit the Houston Food Bank’s official website.

Houston food bank

