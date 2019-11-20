H-Town
JJ Watt Tweeted His Phone Number and He’s Responding to Texts!

Oakland Raiders v Houston Texans

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Yeah, you read that right…JJ Watt tweeted out his phone number and he is responding to texts!

Unfortunately, I think at this point his inbox has reached full capacity, but his responses are enough to keep you entertained.

Shortly after he tweeted the number, he said he already received more than 25,000 texts.

