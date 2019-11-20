JJ Watt Tweeted His Phone Number and He’s Responding to Texts!

Yeah, you read that right…JJ Watt tweeted out his phone number and he is responding to texts!

Unfortunately, I think at this point his inbox has reached full capacity, but his responses are enough to keep you entertained.

This kid better get 100% on that final. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4b2c88iztx — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 20, 2019

Can confirm, JJ Watt will actually respond to texts if you’re lucky enough 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Kvgad4Pz0n — Tim Murphy (@tjmurph69) November 20, 2019

Shortly after he tweeted the number, he said he already received more than 25,000 texts.

Responded to a couple hundred texts already, but the inbox is currently sitting at 25,000+ 😂😂😂 I’m gonna continue to try it out to see how it goes and see if you guys like it as a more direct way to interact. One thing I can say is I truly appreciate all the kind words. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 20, 2019

