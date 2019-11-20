JJ Watt Tweeted His Phone Number and He’s Responding to Texts!

Yeah, you read that right…JJ Watt tweeted out his phone number and he is responding to texts!
Text me.
262.404.3664 pic.twitter.com/AglhUZ1XQC
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 20, 2019
Unfortunately, I think at this point his inbox has reached full capacity, but his responses are enough to keep you entertained.
This kid better get 100% on that final. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4b2c88iztx
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 20, 2019
Can confirm, JJ Watt will actually respond to texts if you’re lucky enough 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Kvgad4Pz0n
— Tim Murphy (@tjmurph69) November 20, 2019
@JJWatt RESPONDED! @Brewers @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/1NP5F6vbxH
— Adrienne Pedersen (@AdriennePed) November 20, 2019
Shortly after he tweeted the number, he said he already received more than 25,000 texts.
Responded to a couple hundred texts already, but the inbox is currently sitting at 25,000+ 😂😂😂
I’m gonna continue to try it out to see how it goes and see if you guys like it as a more direct way to interact.
One thing I can say is I truly appreciate all the kind words. 🙏🏼
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 20, 2019